ANC leader in the City of Cape Town‚ Xolani Sotashe‚ has given mayor Patricia de Lille five days to pay back the money used for security upgrades to her private home.

Sotashe said if De Lille did not comply‚ they would bring the masses to picket at the city’s head offices.

He also said his party would file a complaint with the office of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate the matter.

For the second day running‚ the party picketed outside De Lille’s house in Pinelands demanding that she pay back more than R702 000.

Sotashe said they were begging De Lille to cough up because she knew that she stole the money from the taxpayers.

Sotashe said they had information that the first security assessment at her home had been done in 2014 and the council had paid for the work that year.

“Recently she took a decision to renovate her house‚ which affected the work that had been done in 2014‚ so what she was supposed to do was to go back to council and seek consent‚” Sotashe said.