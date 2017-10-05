VIDEO: Cop in a pickle as video shows her talking on phone while public waits

The conduct of a police officer, who was allegedly so busy sorting out her DStv account that she ignored the needs of members of the public in a police station, will be investigated.

“Gauteng acting provincial police commissioner Major-General [Nombhuruza] Napo has noted with concern a video clip that has gone viral, of a member of the SA Police Service prioritising personal needs over the needs of the public‚” a police statement said yesterday.

Napo said such conduct by any member of the police was unbecoming and could never be condoned. The general ordered an internal investigation into the matter.

The video was put on Facebook by Livhuwami Siribana on Monday.

She has since removed the video, which had showed a policewoman on a telephone bemoaning her DStv bill, while Siribana and others were waiting for “30 minutes” to be served. Those queuing can be heard giggling in the background. By Tuesday afternoon, the clip had 90 000 views and had been shared more than 2 400 times. Some users praised Siribana, but one posted: “Why does it surprise citizens anymore. Corrupt government – corrupt country.”