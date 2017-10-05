Second Schoenies attack victim dies

The second victim of a brutal home invasion in Schoenmakerskop two weeks ago died at Life St George’s Hospital at 10am this morning (05/10/17).

Life Health spokeswoman Ailsa Thorpe said Elaine Allwright’s devastated family asked the hospital to release the following message:

“The family advise that sadly Elaine passed away at Life St George’s Hospital this morning. We wish to thank everyone in the community of Schoenmakerskop, Port Elizabeth and further afield for their support and kindness during this devastating time.”

Allwright, 78, suffered extensive traumatic injuries to her head during a robbery at the home she shared with Ken Alexander, 76 on September 26. Alexander was also beaten to death.

Despite being severely injured Allwright still managed to escape by climbing through a window of the house and contacting resident Rheta Taylor, who flagged down the neighbourhood patrol.

Alexander was killed outside his house after getting up to investigate a noise in the garden. His body was then dragged into the house and left on the kitchen floor, according to officials on the scene.

No arrests have been made.