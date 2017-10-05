Many mourn sports activist Duma Lamani

Hundreds of mourners packed the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton yesterday to pay their last respects to Duma Lamani, who died in a car accident last week.

A struggle stalwart who helped in the upliftment of sport and recreation for underprivileged communities, Lamani, 63, of New Brighton, was revered for his contributions to local sports. Speaking at the memorial, EP Rugby Union deputy president Freddie Makoki said Lamani had played a pivotal role in the development of sports, including rugby and cricket. He was regarded as a pioneer in the promotion of non-racialism in sport. “He was a dedicated sports activist,” Makoki said.

“South Africa has lost a legend and one of the best rugby administrators the country has ever produced.” Nelson Mandela Bay ANC spokesman Gift Ngqondi said Lamani had been an accomplished individual during and after the liberation struggle, and had still been an active member involved in the administration of the ANC-led ward 14. Former SABC Eastern Cape provincial manager Zola Yeye, a close friend of Lamani’s, described him as an all-rounder, a skilled politician and a family man. “Lamani was a fun man to be around. He had an outstanding sense of humour and treasured his family,” Yeye said. “One thing that was closest to his heart was rugby.” Lamani is survived by his wife, Fezeka, and mother, Nocwaka Lamani, a former member of parliament.