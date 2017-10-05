Hijackers ram into vehicle and drive off in another hijacked vehicle

Police are investigating cases of car-jacking and attempted car-jacking after two suspects rammed into a Toyota Corolla before making off with another vehicle whose driver stopped to assist in the Kabega Park area.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the driver of the Corolla had been stationary at a stop street at the corner of Van Der Stel Street and Woltemade Road when a blue Ford Tracer blocked his way.

“A man got out of the vehicle and approached the complainant with a firearm in his hand,” she said.

“The complainant reversed in an attempt to get away.

“The driver of the Ford Tracer then drove into the Corolla.

“The suspect broke the passenger window and demanded that the boot be opened.

“They took a laptop bag with a tablet.

“Another driver in a Corsa bakkie stopped to assist as he thought that these vehicles had been involved in an accident, but the suspects robbed him of his bakkie and drove off,” she said.

No one was injured.

The Ford Tracer has been impounded for further investigation as it has not been reported stolen.

The Corsa bakkie was recovered by members of Motherwell cluster operational command centre in New Brighton.