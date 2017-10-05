Gordhan clashes with Brown over state capture accused

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has challenged Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s belief that those implicated in state capture are innocent until proven guilty.

“In a context where we have state capture pervading SOEs [state-owned enterprises]‚ other institutions and law enforcement agencies as well by implication, how are we going to get to a position where those who are truly guilty of things are actually going to be charged so that we can actually say innocent until proven guilty?” Gordhan questioned.

Brown addressed parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises yesterday.

She said the Special Investigations Unit had agreed on the terms of reference for an investigation into Eskom governance and procurement and to expedite the McKinsey-Trillian aspect of the investigation.

She said, however, the investigation would be too slow for those “baying for the immediate shedding of heads” on the basis of the leaked Gupta e-mails.

“The last time I looked‚ people were still entitled to be regarded as innocent until proven guilty or otherwise.” Brown said she had not read any of the Gupta e-mails apart from what had been reported on in the media.