Free mobile cancer-screening comes to town

In a first for Nelson Mandela Bay, PinkDrive, a mobile cancer-screening service, will be providing free cancer screening in five of the region’s poor and vulnerable communities later this month.

The screening initiative will be held at clinics in the Bay over five days and will see the Johannesburg-based PinkDrive units conduct screenings at Motherwell Health Centre, Letitia Bam Centre, Chatty Community Centre, Walmer Gqebera Community Health Centre and Greenbushes Clinic between October 23 and 27.

PinkDrive’s Bay visit came about through a fund-raising initiative, which was spearheaded by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip and saw R350 000 being raised by business and members of the Bay’s sporting fraternity during an exclusive function held at Remos in South End on Tuesday.

With the screening to take place during World Cancer Month, the breast cancer education and fundraising NGO will offer free services.