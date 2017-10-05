The home of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was put under 24hour guard yesterday after the ANC revealed information about security upgrades at the property.

Council speaker Dirk Smit said the ANC’s reckless release of a R140 000 invoice for security barriers had jeopardised the safety of De Lille’s home in Pinelands.

“As a consequence of the actions of the ANC and others‚ I will have to deploy the city’s VIP protection services to the mayor’s house 24 hours a day‚” Smit said.

Security upgrades at De Lille’s home‚ which she shares with her husband and adult son‚ have been at the centre of a row between her and mayoral committee member JP Smith which led to their suspension from DA activities on Tuesday pending the results of a party investigation.

In a letter to DA leaders on August 20‚ Smith raised the possibility that one of the reasons for De Lille’s closure of the special investigations unit in his safety and security department was that security equipment had been installed irregularly at her home.

Yesterday, Xolani Sontashe‚ leader of the ANC opposition in the City of Cape Town‚ attempted to address the security and social services portfolio committee about De Lille’s security upgrades but was prevented from doing so by the committee’s DA chairman‚ Mzwakhe Nqavashe.