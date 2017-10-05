Blue Flag honours for three beaches in Bay

Humewood, Hobie, Kings among seven in East Cape

More than 50 beaches and marinas along the country’s coastline will be hoisting Blue Flags this summer season, with three beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay boasting this achievement.

Hobie, Humewood and Kings beaches are among the seven in the Eastern Cape that received their 2017-18 Blue Flag status from the Wildlife and Environmental Society of South Africa (Wessa) and Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa yesterday.

Only Humewood Beach and Grotto Beach in Hermanus have been on the list for all 17 years that the Blue Flag programme has been run by Wessa.

Blue Flag season begins on November 1.

The Western Cape is the top province‚ with 28 beaches, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with nine and the Eastern Cape third.

A further 22 beaches in the three provinces are listed as Blue Flag pilot sites‚ working towards full accreditation in future.

The beaches’ status was announced yesterday at Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay‚ which has flown a Blue Flag for 16 years.

The other three Blue Flag beaches in the Eastern Cape are Hamburg, the quiet village between East London and Port Alfred, Kariega in Kenton-on-Sea and Port Alfred’s Kelly’s Beach.

“Blue Flag status is a recognition of excellence,” Xasa said.

“It is a trusted symbol of quality and the beaches receiving this status this year will be representing South Africa on an international level.” This year marks the 30th anniversary of the International Blue Flag Campaign.