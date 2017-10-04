Wayde film set to be released next year
A documentary on the life of world and Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk will hit South African screens next year.
Titled 43.03: The Wayde van Niekerk Story‚ the documentary will be screened in February.
It will document the life of the introverted but explosive 200m and 400m athlete.
Filming has been completed and an exact date will be announced closer to the time.
The documentary has been named after the world record time Van Niekerk set at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games last year.
Van Niekerk was always touted as a special talent but came into international prominence at the Rio de Janerio Olympics where he broke Michael Johnson’s 20-year Olympic record of 43.49 set at the Atlanta Olympics.