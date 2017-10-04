WATCH: PE residents ‘share the joy’ at secret dance session

Energy, laughter, music and connectedness – a fun way to start (or end) your day.

Secret Sunrise Port Elizabeth, or in this case Secret Sunset Sundowner, recently held one of its “secret” events at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club.

As the sun set over the greens, some 80 strangers danced in silence, donning sequence and sombreros.

The Secret Sunrise initiative which started in Cape Town, is aimed at connecting people of difference races, ages and cultures through music and dance.

One of the facilitators of the event Jax Elliot, 35, guides the dancing “tribe” with fun yoga-like movements – encouraging them to let go and “move like no-one is watching”.

“There is healing through music and dance.

“The idea of the headphones is your silence with others. It enables togetherness, while you are still in your own space.

“The headphones also mean that we aren’t limited to the space in which we can have these events. It means we can have a disco in the middle of the suburbs. There is no noise pollution,” Elliot said.

“And because of the headphones we find that people are able to lose their inhibitions a lot easier.”

One of the participants, Pravesh Dana, 24, said that he had gone through an “absolute journey.”

“I have never felt more like myself than I did tonight. To be honest, I’m quite emotional and I think it’s a journey we all need to go on.”

Tevanne Adams, 21, said she could not believe she was able to “go crazy” and dance in front of strangers.

“I just let go and I was relaxed. I had the best time. The minute I put on the headphones I was in my own world. I felt stress-free and it was just the most amazing feeling.”

