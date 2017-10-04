Three NMB beaches awarded Blue Flag status

Three Nelson Mandela Bay beaches were awarded Blue Flag status at the national launch of South Africa’s Blue Flag Campaign in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday morning (04/10/17).

Hobie beach, Humewood and Kings beach were among seven beaches in the Eastern Cape, and more than 50 in the country, that was awarded this status for 2017/18 by the Wildlife and Environmental Society of South Africa (Wessa) and the Department of Tourism.

Speaking at the launch, tourism minister Tokozile Xasa said these beaches would play an important role in drawing more tourists to South Africa as her department attempts to cement tourism as one of South Africa’s leading economic sectors.

“Blue Flag status is a recognition of excellence. It is a trusted symbol of quality and the beaches receiving this status this year will be representing South Africa on an international level,” Xasa said.

“Currently 1.2-billion tourists travel the world annually, and South Africa is only getting a small slice of this massive cake. That is why we are looking to develop every possible opportunity for sustainable tourism.”

Jeffreys Bay’s Dolphin Beach also received Blue Flag status and was the first beach to hoist its flag as part of the launch.