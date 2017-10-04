Pensioner badly hurt in home assault
An elderly man was savagely beaten by burglars attempting to break into a retirement home in Port Elizabeth.
Bennie Kruger, 72, was beaten unconscious outside his Union Village home in Union Road, Walmer, after confronting the two men as they were trying to break through his neighbour’s carport gate at about 3am on Monday.
Kruger, who was admitted to hospital after the attack, is expected to remain in hospital until the end of the week.
The assault comes just a week after an attack at a Skoenmakerskop home during which a man was murdered and his partner viciously beaten.
Kruger’s son, Craig, 50, said he had received a panicked phone call from his mother Eleanor, 70, at about 3am when she found her husband unconscious and lying in a pool of blood.
“From what I understand, my dad went outside at about 3am on Monday when he heard a noise outside the house.
“He looked out the window and saw two men at the neighbour’s carport trying to break open the security gate.”
Craig said in an attempt to assist the neighbour, an elderly woman living by herself, his father had rushed out with a knobkerrie.
“He confronted them and they attacked him. He was badly beaten and left unconscious.”
Craig said after his father was beaten, the two attackers ran into his [Kruger’s] house.
“By that stage, my mother had heard a commotion and had got up to see what was happening.
“The television was already gone and one man had returned to steal more items. As my mother saw him, he ran away,” he said.
Last week, Schoenies resident Ken Alexander, 76, was killed in a similar way.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said both cases were still under investigation.
“At this stage, we are still awaiting forensic reports to ascertain if the house robberies are linked.”
In another house robbery early yesterday morning, a 77-year-old woman was attacked inside her home in Mirecourt Road, Lorraine.
Naidu said the woman awoke to find three men inside her home shortly after 1am.
“They forced her into the bathroom where they tied her up and then ransacked the house,” she said.