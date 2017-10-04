Pensioner badly hurt in home assault

An elderly man was savagely beaten by burglars attempting to break into a retirement home in Port Elizabeth.

Bennie Kruger, 72, was beaten unconscious outside his Union Village home in Union Road, Walmer, after confronting the two men as they were trying to break through his neighbour’s carport gate at about 3am on Monday.

Kruger, who was admitted to hospital after the attack, is expected to remain in hospital until the end of the week.

The assault comes just a week after an attack at a Skoenmakerskop home during which a man was murdered and his partner viciously beaten.

Kruger’s son, Craig, 50, said he had received a panicked phone call from his mother Eleanor, 70, at about 3am when she found her husband unconscious and lying in a pool of blood.

“From what I understand, my dad went outside at about 3am on Monday when he heard a noise outside the house.

“He looked out the window and saw two men at the neighbour’s carport trying to break open the security gate.”

Craig said in an attempt to assist the neighbour, an elderly woman living by herself, his father had rushed out with a knobkerrie.

“He confronted them and they attacked him. He was badly beaten and left unconscious.”