Metro prepares for launch of IPTS route
After years of delays, the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) is set to be launched along the Cleary Park route later this month.
Escorted by several traffic vehicles and the green and yellow colours of the Imveli Cycling Club, three IPTS buses pulled up at a new bus stop along Norman Middleton Road yesterday.
Carrying several municipal officials, ward councillors and other guests, the buses travelled along the designated IPTS route from the Lillian Diedericks Building in Govan Mbeki Avenue to the Norman Middleton station in Cleary Park.
Delivering an address, mayor Athol Trollip said: “We are here today to give recognition to the importance of transport.”
Trollip said Transport Month would be used for stakeholders to come together and come up with a safer way of commuting.
“More people are commuting, and less of them own motor cars, so when they are reliant on commuting, they need to take a taxi from where they live to a bus or train station, and taxis will for a long time play a feeder and destination role,” he said.
Trollip said the three major routes would be the Cleary Park route, the Njoli route and the Motherwell-Wells Estate route.
Mayoral committee member for roads and transport councillor Rano Kayser said the launch in Cleary Park was to bring awareness to the community so that the programme could be rolled out soon.
Asked about the training of taxi operators, who will be employed to drive the buses, Kayser said the excitement of a new project resulted in everyone wanting to be first.
A group of taxi operators from various routes spoke to Kayser about the training, which would see them being integrated as IPTS drivers.
“They are worried that if they do not pass now they might not be in the first group to receive employment opportunities,” Kayser said.
He said the municipality was in the process of training 100 operators.
The operators would be recommended by the taxi associations – with 50 people from each of the associations making up Spectrum Alert.
Spectrum Alert is an organisation established by the Algoa Taxi Association and the Northern Areas Taxi Operators’ Association.