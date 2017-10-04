Metro prepares for launch of IPTS route

After years of delays, the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) is set to be launched along the Cleary Park route later this month.

Escorted by several traffic vehicles and the green and yellow colours of the Imveli Cycling Club, three IPTS buses pulled up at a new bus stop along Norman Middleton Road yesterday.

Carrying several municipal officials, ward councillors and other guests, the buses travelled along the designated IPTS route from the Lillian Diedericks Building in Govan Mbeki Avenue to the Norman Middleton station in Cleary Park.

Delivering an address, mayor Athol Trollip said: “We are here today to give recognition to the importance of transport.”

Trollip said Transport Month would be used for stakeholders to come together and come up with a safer way of commuting.

“More people are commuting, and less of them own motor cars, so when they are reliant on commuting, they need to take a taxi from where they live to a bus or train station, and taxis will for a long time play a feeder and destination role,” he said.

Trollip said the three major routes would be the Cleary Park route, the Njoli route and the Motherwell-Wells Estate route.