Man in court for girl’s murder
A man appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court in Port Elizabeth yesterday for allegedly abducting and murdering a teenager at the weekend.
Xolani Nyangwa, 23, stood in the dock briefly and was then remanded in custody until Tuesday for a formal bail application.
Nyangwa was arrested on Sunday night, police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
The arrest came as police followed up on information after the partly charred body of a 14-year-old girl was found in Mvokotshi Street, Motherwell, Naidu said. Sinoxolo Beyi’s body was found at about 4am.
“According to the parents, Sinoxolo had left home with friends on Saturday evening,” she said.
“Police and the parents of the girl only realised she was missing once the body had been found.
“On the scene, residents informed police that she had been seen at a tavern with the suspect between midnight and 4am on Sunday.”
Naidu said Nyangwa also lived in Mvokotshi Street and it appeared that the two knew each other.
The police are investigating why the teenager was at the tavern.