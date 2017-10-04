Man in court for girl’s murder

A man appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court in Port Elizabeth yesterday for allegedly abducting and murdering a teenager at the weekend.

Xolani Nyangwa, 23, stood in the dock briefly and was then remanded in custody until Tuesday for a formal bail application.

Nyangwa was arrested on Sunday night, police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The arrest came as police followed up on information after the partly charred body of a 14-year-old girl was found in Mvokotshi Street, Motherwell, Naidu said. Sinoxolo Beyi’s body was found at about 4am.