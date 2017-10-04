University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Professor Sakhele Buhlungu says he fears for his safety after a spate of violent protests and looting on campus.

Buhlungu told the Daily Dispatch that the bill for arson and looting had hit about R4-million by Monday night.

“The level and intensity of criminality on campus is just too much … we are worried that the students might continue the rampage‚” he said.

He believed that corrupt academic staff were encouraging student protesters. Computers‚ books and electronics worth about R2 million were stolen when the student centre was looted.

A substation was sabotaged‚ plunging the campus into darkness in another incident when the staff centre was raided of food‚ crockery and drinks – before being destroyed.

Students killed a stray cow and celebrated with a huge braai during the chaos.