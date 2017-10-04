Call for action on mentally ill patients held in prisons

The Eastern Cape Department of Health must urgently establish a task team towards formulating a plan of action for mentally ill patients held in prisons.

This warning comes in an article published in the South African Journal of Psychiatry.

It was written by Dr Kiran Sukeri, Orlando Betancourt and Helmut Erlacher Mohammed Nagdee, from the department of psychiatry at Walter Sisulu University, and Robin Emsley, from the University of Stellenbosch.

In the article, Sukeri said there was a clear and evident lack of comprehensive mental health services for prisoners and state patients in the province, but the department could not do planning and policy development as it did not have enough data.