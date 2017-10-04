Call for action on mentally ill patients held in prisons
The Eastern Cape Department of Health must urgently establish a task team towards formulating a plan of action for mentally ill patients held in prisons.
This warning comes in an article published in the South African Journal of Psychiatry.
It was written by Dr Kiran Sukeri, Orlando Betancourt and Helmut Erlacher Mohammed Nagdee, from the department of psychiatry at Walter Sisulu University, and Robin Emsley, from the University of Stellenbosch.
In the article, Sukeri said there was a clear and evident lack of comprehensive mental health services for prisoners and state patients in the province, but the department could not do planning and policy development as it did not have enough data.
The article says the lack of treatment facilities in the province’s correctional centres adds to the problem.
“The Eastern Cape government should urgently develop protocols for risk management, rehabilitation and discharge of the mentally ill who commit criminal offences and are incarcerated, prisoners who become mentally ill and the proper discharge of state patients and for the provision of community forensic services.”
Meanwhile, the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday postponed a court case to force the Department of Health to provide an audit of all mentally ill patients held in prisons instead of hospital by yesterday.
The information provided by the department was described as vague.