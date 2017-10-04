Another security officer shot at

A Fidelity ADT armed response officer narrowly escaped injury while responding to an alarm on Monday night after he was ambushed by a man with a shotgun.

It was the second attack on security officials in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas in the past two weeks.

An Atlas Security officer was wounded recently when he was ambushed by two gunmen who opened fire on him while he was on patrol in Kleinskool.

In both incidents, armed response officials were shot at by a man with a shotgun.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Fidelity ADT armed response officer was attacked after he responded to a panic alarm in Independence Street, Arcadia.

“A resident in the area alerted ADT to a house robbery where two men had forced their way into a house,” she said.

“During the robbery, a shot went off and the home owner was struck in the ribs. The two suspects then stole various items before fleeing.”