Another security officer shot at
A Fidelity ADT armed response officer narrowly escaped injury while responding to an alarm on Monday night after he was ambushed by a man with a shotgun.
It was the second attack on security officials in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas in the past two weeks.
An Atlas Security officer was wounded recently when he was ambushed by two gunmen who opened fire on him while he was on patrol in Kleinskool.
In both incidents, armed response officials were shot at by a man with a shotgun.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Fidelity ADT armed response officer was attacked after he responded to a panic alarm in Independence Street, Arcadia.
“A resident in the area alerted ADT to a house robbery where two men had forced their way into a house,” she said.
“During the robbery, a shot went off and the home owner was struck in the ribs. The two suspects then stole various items before fleeing.”
As they were attempting to leave, the Fidelity ADT response officer arrived.
The suspects fired shots at the Fidelity ADT official who retreated and waited for the police to assist him.
Port Elizabeth Fidelity ADT branch manager Ryan Britz said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was damaged in a shooting incident in Kleinskool on Monday evening. Our officers are unharmed and we are currently assisting the SAPS with their investigation.”
Atlas Security operations manager Monty Montgomery said the attack on his officer last week bears a striking resemblance to the latest incident.
Montgomery said a shotgun and a 9mm pistol were used in the ambush, in which the 24-year-old driver and his 26-year-old assistant were lucky to escape with their lives.
In May, three armed response officers were robbed and two shot in separate incidents in Kwazakhele and New Brighton over one weekend.
Montgomery said he believed the thugs were after the officers’ firearms.