Western Cape dam levels drop to 35.8%
The average level for dams across the Western Cape this week is 35.88%.
In the corresponding period last year‚ dam levels were at 62.2%.
Provincial Local Government‚ Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Minister Anton Bredell said the province was likely to enter the summer season with only about 25% useable water in its dams.
Bredell said the province was implementing a number of augmentation projects and doing everything in its powers and mandate to address the situation.
“Provincial augmentation measures include drilling of boreholes and refurbishment of existing waste water plants and desalination plants on the Garden Route.
“The reality though is that we need even more cooperation from all sectors of society. If we hope to get through the summer with water left in our dams.”