A video showing Metrorail commuters in Cape Town standing on a train’s roof‚ hanging from windows‚ piled up between the carriages and dangling from its doors has caused an outcry.

Three screen grabs of the video have been doing the rounds on social media.

Many Capetonians are quite accustomed to this madness.

But the spread of the video has prompted Metrorail in the Western Cape to issue a statement to‚ among other things‚ defend the driver’s decision to depart from the station.

Metrorail spokeswoman Riana Scott said by not pulling away there was a risk of having even more people boarding.

“The train crew will also be at risk as people get frustrated and angry because a train does not depart,” Scott said.

“Crowd control and overload prevention is extremely difficult as most of the high-volume stations are relatively open and the huge volumes of passengers makes it impossible to control access‚ especially during peaks‚” she said.