SIU awaiting Zuma approval to probe Eskom
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is closer to start investigating corruption and state capture at power utility Eskom‚ but it is awaiting a proclamation from the presidency.
The unit said yesterday after extensive engagements with the Department of Public Enterprises and receipt and assessment of the necessary documents‚ the scoping of the investigation into the alleged maladministration and malpractice at Eskom had been completed. SIU spokeswoman Nazreen Pandor said the unit had submitted its motivation for the investigation to the Department of Justice.
The department would then forward the request to the president in the next few weeks for him to make a proclamation‚ she said.
“The proclamation process is being followed in accordance with the SIU Act and applicable processes‚” Pandor said.
In July‚ Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said that she had asked the SIU to look into all allegations of impropriety against Eskom over the past 10 years.
Eskom has been hit by damaging scandals in the past year‚ including the generous pension package awarded to former chief executive Brian Molefe and allegations that former interim chief executive Matshela Koko favoured his stepdaughter in granting contracts.
Other issues include details of special treatment on coal contracts given to Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources. – TimesLIVE