The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is closer to start investigating corruption and state capture at power utility Eskom‚ but it is awaiting a proclamation from the presidency.

The unit said yesterday after extensive engagements with the Department of Public Enterprises and receipt and assessment of the necessary documents‚ the scoping of the investigation into the alleged maladministration and malpractice at Eskom had been completed. SIU spokeswoman Nazreen Pandor said the unit had submitted its motivation for the investigation to the Department of Justice.

The department would then forward the request to the president in the next few weeks for him to make a proclamation‚ she said.