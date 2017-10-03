The office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been flooded after its roof collapsed following heavy overnight rains in Lynwood‚ Pretoria.

Her spokesman‚ Cleopatra Mosana‚ said when staff came in on Tuesday morning‚ they found Mkhwebane’s office flooded.

“The Public Protector and the Deputy Public Protector’s offices were the ones that collapsed‚” said Mosana.

Pictures sent to TimesLIVE showed that the roofs of the offices had been destroyed by the downpour.

“There was also damage in the investigators’ offices and the boardroom‚” Mosana added.

Several files‚ which were in the offices‚ were damaged by the water.

“There are some files that have been affected but it is not highly important documentation. We have to take all the files and pack them in boxes to see what can be done‚” Mosana said.

Tables and chairs were among the furniture that was damaged.

Mosana said they were yet to tally the costs of the damage.

Other offices in the building were not affected.