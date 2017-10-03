PE man in court for teen’s murder

A 23-year-old man appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of murder after the partially burnt body of a teenager was found in Motherwell.

It is alleged that during the early hours of Sunday morning (01/102017) Xolani Nyangwa left a local tavern with the 14-year-old victim.

A few hours later, the body of the teenager was found in Mvokonyi Street NU29.

The girl’s body was partially burnt from her waist down.

Nyangwa was arrested at his house in Mvokonyi Street and has been remanded in custody until Tuesday, 10 October 2017 for a formal bail application.

The Cluster Commander for Motherwell Cluster, Maj Gen Dawie Rabie has strongly condemned such a heinous murder.

“Crimes against women and children are a priority and such cruel and callous attacks on the vulnerable will not be tolerated. We will be clamping down on tavern owners who allow underage children into their taverns. Those owners who are found to be contravening the conditions of the Liquor act will be dealt with harshly,” added Maj Gen Rabie.