Moyane rejects KPMG’s withdrawal of report

SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane has written to the chairman of parliament’s finance committee to register his dissatisfaction with the manner in which KPMG dealt with its report into the “rogue” unit at SARS.

Moyane has rejected KPMG’s withdrawal of the forensic audit report on alleged irregularities and misconduct in relation to the unit and told committee chairman Yunus Carrim that SARS was willing to engage with the committee on the matter.

KPMG International withdrew the report last month after an investigation found that KPMG SA had failed to appropriately apply quality controls in preparing it.