Female students in violent attack at NMU

The Nelson Mandela University SRC has called for heightened security on all university campuses following a violent attack on two female students on Monday night.

According to a statement by the SRC one student was raped and another stabbed at the university’s 2nd Avenue Campus.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the attack.

#NMU students have gathered near the south campus boom gate to discuss security issues at the institution #NMUrape 📹 @deneeshapillay pic.twitter.com/t4X380VUur — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) October 3, 2017

“The students were threatened with a pair of scissors. They were robbed of their cellphones and wallets. One of the students was allegedly raped in the lab. Thereafter the suspect made the two students carry the computer box and monitor outside,” Naidu said.

“After jumping over the gate, he ordered them to pass the equipment to him. Suspect is unknown. Police are investigating a case of rape and robbery.”

In its statement the SRC condemned the incident slammed NMU’s security services for their “lethargic” approach to students’ safety.

“This incident again signifies the need for heightened security and police presence on all our campuses, particularly at night to ensure that our female students do not become victims of such heinous crimes,” read the statement.

NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the university did not “take these matters lightly and trust that the perpetrator will be brought to book”.

Students have blocked #NMU North & South campus entrances after an attack in which 1 student was raped & another stabbed 📷 Werner Hills pic.twitter.com/bVg63QB1Nf — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) October 3, 2017

“It is indeed with great shock and sadness that we receive news of the rape and stabbing of our students. Both students received the initial medical attention, with counselling and other support mechanisms in place for the rape victim,” she said.

“The matter is under police investigation. The University does not take these matters lightly and trust that the perpetrator will be brought to book.”

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip also condemned the incident, calling on the police ministry to address staff and resource limitation at local police stations.

He said anger in the community was understandable, but called for calm to ensure the safety of the public.

Meanwhile, the entrances to the North and South campuses have been blocked by students protesting following the attack.

T1/2 #NMU student: There is no way we were going to wake up this morning and go about "business as usual" #NMUrape #NMUshutdown — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) October 3, 2017

Metro police stationed at the entrance to #NMU South campus. Students have barricaded the entrance to North campus 📷 @deneeshapillay pic.twitter.com/FxXPNP09zf — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) October 3, 2017