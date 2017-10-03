Fancy a burn around Aldo?

Public invited to drive motorbikes and cars on race track on Sunday

Speedsters have the chance to put their foot on the pedal – and their hands in their pockets – to race around the Aldo Scribante race course this weekend.

PE Classic Bike Racing is presenting a Honda NSF 100cc fundraising track day on Sunday, and is inviting petrolheads to bring their motorbike or car to drive around the circuit for a fee of R350.

“The track day is to raise funds for our 2018 Motorcycle racing development programme, where we train children from the age of seven to 14 years how to ride and race a motorbike,” Lucille Elliott, of PE Classic Bike Racing, said. “The Honda NSF 100cc motorcycles are provided to us by the South African Motorcycle Racing Association (Samra) but we need to provide the funds to maintain the bikes, provide training, pay various fees and send our riders to training camps. “We are very grateful to the sponsors who assisted us in 2017, and want to achieve even more in 2018.” All street cars and motorcycles are welcome at the track day, and Elliott said CBR 150 bikes were also welcome. Elliott said NSF riders should be between seven and 14, and parents would need to be present at all times. “Members of the public are invited to support this event and meet our development riders who will be training there on the day,” she said.

NSF 100cc instructor trainer Shaun Heidemann – whose teenage sons race bikes – said there would be different categories, depending on the ability level of drivers on the day. “We’ve got different groups – novices, intermediate or advanced – so if you don’t know the circuit, then we’ll get someone to help you out. “Basically, there will be four or five sessions of 15 to 20 minutes where you can go out at any time you want and ride around until you see the chequered flag,” Heidemann said. There would also be training sessions at the skid pan, a demarcated area next to the race track. “We’ll also have a Dyno bike on a trailer, for the kids to ride on at R50 for 15 minutes. They can climb on and do the whole thing — change gears and get a feel for it. “You only pay if you are riding, so everyone can pitch up and come watch, it’s free,” he said. The day runs from 8am to 3pm, with registration starting at 8am and training shortly afterwards. There will also be catering facilities, with a full bar and braai service. For more information, contact Heidemann at Auto Motorcycles, (041) 581-1699, 073-221-4161, e-mail peclassicbikeracing@gmail.com, or visit the Facebook page @nsf100pe.