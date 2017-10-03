East Cape ANC heavyweights out in the cold

Masualle, Somyo and Qoboshiyane fail to make cut in new provincial executive

As the walking wounded returned to work yesterday following the ANC conference mayhem at the weekend, the party’s new Eastern Cape chairman, Oscar Mabuyane, wasted no time in naming his new provincial executive committee.

This, as five ANC members who had challenged the validity of the conference lost their bid in the East London High Court, which struck the matter from the roll.

Re-elected deputy-secretary Helen Sauls-August said afterwards the ruling paved the way for a return to normality for the embattled governing party.

Making it onto the new provincial leadership are two MECs, a deputy minister, a union leader and a mayor.

But left out in the cold is the former provincial chairman, premier Phumulo Masualle.

The PEC list was finalised by the Elections Agency in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Topping the list was ANC Women’s League provincial chairwoman Bulelwa Fanta, with 567 votes, Transport and Safety MEC Weziwe Tikana, her Sports counterpart Pemmy Majodina, and Deputy Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Former Nelson Mandela Bay regional secretary Zandisile Qupe, Priscilla Mantashe, Mncedisi Nontsele, Fikile Desi, Mary-Ann Dunjwa, Loyiso Magqashela, William Ngozi and Fundile Gade also made it onto the PEC.

The rejects included Masualle’s former deputy Sakhumzi Somyo, former provincial treasurer Thandiswa Marawu, former provincial spokesman Mlibo Qoboshiyane and Andile Lungisa.

Senior politicians like Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi also failed to make the cut after they marched out of the International Conference Centre in East London shortly before the elections.

Mabuyane’s victory came amid deep-rooted divisions that culminated in a brawl which left numerous people injured. Some were struck with chairs and iron rods, while others were trampled.

However, only one case was opened with the police.

Mabuyane said the violence that broke out on Sunday was a desperate attempt to collapse the conference.

“It [violence] should not have taken place,” he said on Radio 702 yesterday.

“We teach members to be tolerant and resolve issues through talking.

“The violence does not sit well … it was a desperate attempt to make sure the conference did not take place.”