Body of man found in vacant building

The body of a man from Uitenhage was found inside a building that is under renovation in Govan Mbeki Avenue, in Port Elizabeth’s CBD, yesterday.

The body of Gershwin Harrison, 27, was found by staff inside a room in the old Edgars building.

Harrison was last seen by his family at about midnight on Friday when he left his Uitenhage home, police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.