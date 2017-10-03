Body of man found in vacant building

Latest:
The body of a man from Uitenhage was found inside a building that is under renovation in Govan Mbeki Avenue, in Port Elizabeth’s CBD, yesterday.

The body of Gershwin Harrison, 27, was found by staff inside a room in the old Edgars building.

Harrison was last seen by his family at about midnight on Friday when he left his Uitenhage home, police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“Workers found his body. He had no physical signs of injury and nothing appeared to be missing.”

Naidu said Harrison had a key that could access the building.

Harrison was an employee at CS Solutions, a firm that does signage, cleaning and basic shop renovations.

A postmortem was due to be done tomorrow, Naidu said.

