Bingo competition knocks Boardwalk casino performance

Sun International half year gaming revenue down 9%

The chips were down for the first half of this year for Nelson Mandela Bay’s flagship casino offering, the Sun Boardwalk Casino and Hotel, with the Sun International group recording a 9% drop in casino revenue and an overall revenue decline of 7%.

This emerged from Sun International Ltd’s bi-annual, unaudited interim results (January to June ), which showed a generally disappointing performance across the group’s South African and South American operations for the period under review.

Weak economic conditions and debt recovery were among the reasons cited.

The release of the results follows Sun International’s surprise announcement late last month that it would be closing its Fish River Sun Hotel and Resort on the outskirts of Port Alfred due to falling profits and rising costs, among other challenges, at the end of next month.

Pointing to competition from recently introduced bingo operations as having a big impact, Sun International attributed the performance of the Port Elizabeth beachfront operation to cost inflation and increased expenditure on marketing to counter the threats posed to the business by Electronic Bingo Terminals (EBT).

Reporting that the operation’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) had decreased by 44% from R61-million to R34-million, Sun International expressed concern over the recent opening of an EBT outlet in Uitenhage.

It said this would affect the Boardwalk’s revenue further.

“We are looking to restructure the business to improve profitability,” the company said.

“However, this will require the consent of the Eastern Cape Gaming Board.

“We are also working on the development of a shopping mall in a joint venture arrangement.

“The Boardwalk will only contribute the existing retail and land to the joint venture.”

Sun International chief executive Anthony Leeming said the declining profits in the Bay could be attributed to a combination of a weak economy and the competitive threat from bingo terminals.