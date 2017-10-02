Reward in Schoenies murder case

The residents of Schoenmakerskop in Port Elizabeth have banded together to seek justice for the murder last week of one of their own, Ken Alexander, by offering a substantial reward.

Schoenmakerskop residents have raised R25 000 that they are offering as a reward for information on the murder of Alexander, 76, who was bludgeoned to death at his home in the village.

This, as Graaff-Reinet residents mourn a similar tragedy in their town – the brutal killing of a much-loved organist on Friday.

His partner, Elaine Allwright, 78, was admitted to hospital with severe injuries following the attack.

Schoenmakerskop Ratepayers’ Association chairman Andre Lemmer said Allwright’s condition remained unchanged.

Residents had already rallied to raise funds to help pay for Allwright’s hospital fees, but now they are also offering the reward to aid the police in their investigation.

“The R25 000 was generated by the residents themselves,” association member Malcolm Smale said.

A statement said it would be paid out for information that resulted in the successful prosecution of the perpetrator(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smale on 072-602-1917 or Captain Lindoor of the Walmer police on 082-319-8707 or (041) 581-1496.

In a similar attack in Graaff-Reinet, Conrad Spingies was found murdered in his home on Friday, while his wife was injured after being attacked with a blunt object.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Clive Arens said yesterday that the body of the 78-year-old man was found by a domestic worker when she reported for work on Friday morning.

“The culprit [or culprits] gained access to the house through a window.

“When the domestic worker arrived, she knew something was wrong and asked a neighbour to accompany her.”

Spingies was found on the bedroom floor.

His injured wife had been taken to hospital, provincial police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni said.

“She is reported [to be in a] critical but stable condition. Police are following up on leads.”

Residents took to Facebook at the weekend to express their condolences to the family, including the couple’s two daughters, Gisela and Grania.

Offering his condolences, Graaff-Reinet resident Brynn Binnell said: “I still remember, and will always remember, your father’s beautiful organ playing for all of us in the church of my youth.”

Father Zbigniew Pieczuro, of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Graaff-Reinet, said Spingies had been the church’s organist for nearly 30 years.

“He was a very good man,” he said. “He was a quiet artist.”

Gisela said the family was grateful for the expressions of sympathy streaming in from all over.

“There is no doubt that our father touched a great many lives.”