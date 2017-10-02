R9m vegetable project crashes

A R9-million vegetable incubation project meant to benefit hundreds of needy families in Komani (formerly Queenstown) and surrounding areas has collapsed, with nothing to show for the investment.

The project failed allegedly because Eskom and the Chris Hani District Municipality did not supply electricity and water to it.

The project was funded by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) and the Department of Small Business Development.

In July last year, Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu launched the project with the aim of assisting cooperatives to plant seedlings, including spinach and tomatoes.

The cooperatives would then sell the seedlings to primary production sites in Cala and Braakloof near Whittlesea.

The vegetables from the sites were supposed to be sent to a packhouse which would sell them to the market, including retail stores.

The Chris Hani Cooperative Development Centre (CDC) was expected to give business and technical training to the cooperatives as a way of better capacitating them.