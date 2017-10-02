Police could be closer to finding those responsible for murdering 11 people in the Marikana township in Cape Town this weekend‚ after a number of arrests were made on Monday.

Two men‚ aged 39 and 41‚ will appear in court after they were found with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition early on Monday.

Members of the SAPS stabilisation unit made the arrests after following up on information that led them to the suspects in Lower Crossroads.

Police would not confirm if the firearm was used in the shootings that took place on Friday evening but said that it had been sent for ballistic testing to determine if it can be linked to a crime.

Friday’s massacre is suspected to have been retaliation in an ongoing war between gangs and community protection patrol members.

The stabilisation unit was deployed to the area after Friday’s mass shootings to investigate the murders and root out the killers.

The unit was accompanied by a specialist team of detectives‚ intelligence operatives and high-risk units like the tactical response team members‚ national intervention and other forces.

The increased police presence led to two more arrests in separate operations in the area‚ according to a statement from police.

“One other suspect was arrested for possession of a panga‚” the report said.

“He will be charged for possession of a dangerous weapon. Police doing patrols apprehended another suspect for possession of drugs. Police continue to maintain a strong presence in area.”

Forces on the ground are continuing with search operations to find the shooters and police have called on community members to come forward with any information.

Violence in Marikana has led to 23 murders since September 12‚ with as many seven of those deaths suspected to be vigilante murders as community members look to fight back against gangs in the area.

Nonesi Jokazi told the Sunday Times that he found her son‚ Lubabalo‚ lying in a pool of blood outside a tavern where a group of men opened fire on patrons.

“After finishing supper he told me that he was going to the tavern to play pool but said: ‘I will come back soon because I am scared of the tsotsis [thugs]. In no time I heard gunshots … I ran to the tavern and found him lying face down‚” she said.

