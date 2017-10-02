PE’s Wild Warrior on YouTube

Animal expert Arnold Slabbert subject of short-film series by US company

A Port Elizabeth animal control specialist has earned himself the title of Wild Warrior after an American film company came to hear of his exploits.

From wrangling deadly snakes, to saving and rehabilitating hundreds of predatory birds, and even hunting giant rats in the city’s urban areas, Wildline’s Arnold Slabbert has become synonymous with caring for the Bay’s indigenous animal population.

And now, with the help of Washington-based film production company Symbio, the whole world can watch his missions in a series of short films, published on YouTube every Wednesday, under the title Wild Warrior.

“It’s been an interesting experience. For the past six months we just kept doing what we do, but with a film crew tailing us everywhere we went,” Slabbert said.

“The response from the public has been great, and seeing myself in action can be pretty funny.”

Slabbert’s experience with film crews started some years back when documentary film producer Mike Vincent shot a series of short films for television wildlife programme 50/50.

Vincent’s son, Zach, a film producer in his own right, had worked with Symbio on multiple occasions and pitched a YouTube series with Slabbert, and the company’s executive producer Patrick Greene was thrilled with the concept.

“Arnold loves animals, and he has spent a lifetime perfecting unique ways to capture and release creatures that come too close to humans. We are so lucky to be able to bring his story to a worldwide audience,” Greene said.

Symbio specialises in science and conservation topics for its films, and Greene felt Slabbert was the perfect subject and ambassador for a show like Wild Warrior.

“He has a great ability to communicate complicated concepts in easy-to-understand language, and it helps that he has a sense of humour and is a skilled wildlife handler,” Greene said.

“All that – plus working in one of the most beautiful places in the world with charismatic animals – makes his story relevant to everyone. Who doesn’t want to hear positive stories about African wildlife rescues?”

Over the past two months, 10 episodes of Wild Warrior have aired on YouTube.

These have shown Slabbert catching a porcupine at a Port Elizabeth residence, saving animals from bushfires and coming face to face with poachers supplying the illegal pet trade.

One episode even captured a deadly boomslang’s escape in his vehicle, leading him to dismantle the dashboard to remove it.

“When you work with animals every day, the significance of your job is sometimes lost on you,” he said.

“Watching these episodes I was surprised to realise just how much wildlife goes through our hands, and the amount of exposure we can give this beautiful city of ours.”