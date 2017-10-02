JUST IN: Masualle supporters lose bid to interdict ANC provincial conference
The East London High Court on Monday struck an urgent application off the roll after ANC members had approached the court after questioning the legality of a provincial conference.
Supporters of former provincial chairman Phumullo Masualle had approached the East London High Court to interdict the conference.
Just after midnight on Sunday a fight ensued between delegates supporting newly elected Eastern Cape provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane and Masualle after a deadlock on the adoption of credentials.
The conference‚ which started on Thursday‚ was marred by delays stemming from unresolved disputes and complaints.