Flooded Aston Bay to Paradise Beach causeway breached

The Kouga municipality has emerged as the victor after a stalemate with the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs over the controversial Paradise Beach causeway.

Kouga mayor Elza van Lingen said the municipality had been granted permission by the department to breach the Seekoei estuary artificially.

The estuary, on either side of the low-level causeway that connects Paradise Beach to Aston Bay and Jeffreys Bay, frequently causes flooding over the busy connecting road.

The causeway had been submerged for more than a month following unusually high seas in August, Van Lingen said.

“We are grateful that the department proved willing to resolve the matter,” she said.

“It was a long and difficult negotiation, but we were able to convince their officials that the situation at the estuary qualifies as an emergency in terms of the National Environmental Management Act.”