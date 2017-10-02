The first teaser of an upcoming biopic based on Oscar Pistorius’ life‚ which includes the 2013 Valentine’s Day shooting and killing of his then girlfriend‚ Reeva Steenkamp has been released.

Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer is set to be released in cinemas in the US on November 11.

US actor Andreas Damn plays Oscar while Toni Garrn plays the role of Reeva Steenkamp.

Scenes in the teaser show ‘Oscar’ on the track‚ a loving exchange between himself and ‘Reeva’ as well as scenes on the night she was killed.

It also shows scenes from the court case where Oscar sobbed uncontrollably in the dock.

Oscar served 10 months of the initial five-year sentence he was handed by the court‚ however this will be challenged by the state in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in November.

The state wants Oscar’s six-year sentence for murder replaced with 15 years.

It has not yet been confirmed when the biopic will be released in SA.