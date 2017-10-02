Court calls for list of mental patients in jails

Provincial Health MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi and the Department of Justice and Correctional Services have been ordered to provide a list of psychiatric patients held in prison to the Port Elizabeth High Court by today.

The case is a sequel to the successful legal fight of Kwazakhele mother Phathiswa Adam, who struggled for close to a year to have her son, Awonke, 19, released from prison.

Awonke is mentally disabled and has speech and hearing impediments.

He was charged with sexual assault in 2015 but was found not to be culpable and was declared a state patient and referred to Fort England Psychiatric Hospital.

But because there was no space for him, he was locked up at St Albans prison.

There, he was beaten, robbed and abused to the point that he tried to commit suicide.

Fort England is the only dedicated, secure mental health facility for state patients in the Eastern Cape.

Keeping psychiatric patients in jail is regarded globally as a gross human rights violation.