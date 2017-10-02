Bargain books on sale in PE at weekend
A massive number of nearly new books will be available at a value-for-money book sale at Centenary Church in Richmond Hill this weekend.
The books come from the huge collection of eccentric Richmond Hill resident Ashley Olkers, 76, a former proofreader for The Herald, who died in August.
One sale has been held but there are still a large number of books available.
Proceeds will go towards accommodation costs for Olkers’ sister, Patsy, with whom he lived.
Sale organisers said yesterday that the books – to be sold at R40 per kilogram – were fantastic value for money. There will be no card facilities.
The sale will be on Friday from 3pm to 6pm and on Saturday from 9am to 3pm at the Centenary Church, 21 Edward Street, Richmond Hill.