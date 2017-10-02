An application by ANC members to have the party’s provincial conference stopped had not been “properly” enrolled‚ the East London High Court ruled on Monday.

Judge Belinda Hartle struck off the roll an application by members of the ANC who had approached the court to stop the conference‚ claiming they were illegally excluded from it.

The application was filed at 6am on Sunday.

“The premise on which the application rested has fallen away … The application is struck off the roll because it was not properly enrolled before me‚” Hartle said.

She ordered the applicants to pay the costs of the application and granted them leave to use the papers filed in the application should they wish to appeal her decision.

Supporters of former ANC provincial chairman Phumulo Masualle are due to file an application to nullify the conference‚ which saw Oscar Mabuyane being elected as the party’s provincial chairperson at the weekend.

Mabuyane’s victory came amid deep-rooted divisions that resulted in a physical brawl‚ leaving many injured at the weekend.

Mabuyane received 935 votes while Masualle only got seven.

