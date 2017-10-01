State ordered to help orphans

Dismissive Home Affairs told to document siblings

Two Port Elizabeth-based Aids orphans – the children of a Congolese woman – have been left in limbo for close to a year due to the government failing to sort out their paperwork.

The Port Elizabeth High Court has now ordered Home Affairs to urgently assist the siblings, whose welfare has been placed in jeopardy following claims the department continuously ignored their plight.

The children’s Congolese mother died of Aids-related complications in Port Elizabeth a year ago.

But social workers have been unable to place the six-year-old boy and his 13-year-old half-sister in foster care, or in a children’s home, because they are undocumented.

Judge Elna Revelas declared the failure by Home Affairs to urgently deal with the children’s case as unconstitutional.

She told Home Affairs officials she would expect a report within a month explaining what they had done to get the children documented and issued with papers.

According to court documents, social workers have been trying since last year to get them papers but Home Affairs had failed to respond to their appeals.

The children’s identities are being protected.

Abraham Hayman, a social worker from the ACVV, said in court papers he had been appointed as the case worker for the two children.

He said they had not taken affidavits from the children as they had been traumatised by the death of their mother, but he was speaking on their behalf.

Hayman said the girl had been born in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) when her mother was only 14.

According to court papers, the two travelled to South Africa to look for the mother’s sister, a child soldier who had been forced to flee DRC.

Hayman said the information they had received was that while the mother thought her sister had come to South Africa, she was in fact back in the DRC.

The identity of the girl’s father is not known.

The mother, who was living in Port Elizabeth, then became involved with a Zimbabwean man and they had a child, the 13-yearold’s half-brother.

The mother was given a handwritten, unabridged birth certificate that did not include the identity of the six-year-old’s father, who died on June 10 2013.