State ordered to help orphans
Dismissive Home Affairs told to document siblings
Two Port Elizabeth-based Aids orphans – the children of a Congolese woman – have been left in limbo for close to a year due to the government failing to sort out their paperwork.
The Port Elizabeth High Court has now ordered Home Affairs to urgently assist the siblings, whose welfare has been placed in jeopardy following claims the department continuously ignored their plight.
The children’s Congolese mother died of Aids-related complications in Port Elizabeth a year ago.
But social workers have been unable to place the six-year-old boy and his 13-year-old half-sister in foster care, or in a children’s home, because they are undocumented.
Judge Elna Revelas declared the failure by Home Affairs to urgently deal with the children’s case as unconstitutional.
She told Home Affairs officials she would expect a report within a month explaining what they had done to get the children documented and issued with papers.
According to court documents, social workers have been trying since last year to get them papers but Home Affairs had failed to respond to their appeals.
The children’s identities are being protected.
Abraham Hayman, a social worker from the ACVV, said in court papers he had been appointed as the case worker for the two children.
He said they had not taken affidavits from the children as they had been traumatised by the death of their mother, but he was speaking on their behalf.
Hayman said the girl had been born in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) when her mother was only 14.
According to court papers, the two travelled to South Africa to look for the mother’s sister, a child soldier who had been forced to flee DRC.
Hayman said the information they had received was that while the mother thought her sister had come to South Africa, she was in fact back in the DRC.
The identity of the girl’s father is not known.
The mother, who was living in Port Elizabeth, then became involved with a Zimbabwean man and they had a child, the 13-yearold’s half-brother.
The mother was given a handwritten, unabridged birth certificate that did not include the identity of the six-year-old’s father, who died on June 10 2013.
The family were taken in by a Congolese pastor and his wife but by then the mother was already ill.
While she was ill, her application for asylum in South Africa was found to be “manifestly unfounded”.
But before receiving this news, she died from HIV-related complications in August last year.
The children remained in the care of the pastor and his wife in Port Elizabeth, with the 13-year-old walking from Algoa Park to Motherwell every day to attend school.
After the pastor asked for assistance in looking after the children they were removed and placed in safe care, but had to be removed from their new temporary caregiver after her adult children objected that she would become the victim of xenophobic violence if she looked after “foreign children”.
The children have since lived in a state child centre.
Hayman said they were keeping the siblings together as they could not bear to separate them because of the emotional harm they had already suffered.
Liesl Fourie, an attorney at the Nelson Mandela University’s Refugee Rights Centre, said in court papers that all efforts to get the Congolese embassy to assist with the children had proved unsuccessful.
Hayman said when they interviewed the children’s aunt she had said she did not have the money to look after the children and also did not want to do so. She ignored further phone calls.
He said the children could not be sent back to the DRC.
According to a report from the United Nations Children’s Fund, 1.5 million children are placed at extreme risk by ongoing violence in the DRC. Children are used as soldiers, guards, porters, cleaners, cooks and spies by militia and girls are forced into marriage and used as sex slaves.
Human trafficking is also not explicitly outlawed in the DRC.
“They are both intelligent, healthy, well-spoken and well-mannered children,” Hayman said.
He said they could not place the children in foster care in a township because of the risk of xenophobic attacks.
Hayman said as there was no specific law to assist officials to speedily deal with stateless children, it was clear that parliament had failed in its duty to protect the vulnerable pair.
Revelas also thanked Legal Aid SA for taking up the case on behalf of the children.