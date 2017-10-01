New units tackle organised crime

Police confused over difference between mandate of Hawks and provincial units

In a move that is being viewed as an attempt by police management to wrest back some control over work that is usually undertaken by the Hawks, a new provincial organised crime unit has been launched in the Eastern Cape.

There is already confusion among police ranks as to the exact mandate of the new unit – which police say is aimed at targeting drug dealers and gunrunners – as opposed to that of the Hawks.

The plan is to launch similar police-operated organised crime units across South Africa.

The new unit, which is not part of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, will investigate local organised crime syndicates.

But the move does appear to shift some investigations away from the Hawks, who were originally mandated to probe such cases and report directly to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The new unit and structures have, however, caused confusion within the police, with many members not understanding the differentiation between what the Hawks and the new organised crime unit would be doing.

In the Eastern Cape, the provincial gang unit forms part of the organised crime division, resulting in the Hawks being sidelined in investigations involving gangsterism, drug peddling and gunrunning.

According to officials, the Hawks will only handle project-type investigations, while the new organised crime unit will take on other crimes.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the mandate of the new units was to investigate all organised crime which fell outside the mandate of the Hawks.

“This was the decision of senior management of the SAPS after consultation with other relevant role-players within the organisation, resulting in the new detective structure being established,” he said.

Naidoo said the unit’s official name was Organised Crime Investigations: Detective Service.