New units tackle organised crime
Police confused over difference between mandate of Hawks and provincial units
In a move that is being viewed as an attempt by police management to wrest back some control over work that is usually undertaken by the Hawks, a new provincial organised crime unit has been launched in the Eastern Cape.
There is already confusion among police ranks as to the exact mandate of the new unit – which police say is aimed at targeting drug dealers and gunrunners – as opposed to that of the Hawks.
The plan is to launch similar police-operated organised crime units across South Africa.
The new unit, which is not part of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, will investigate local organised crime syndicates.
But the move does appear to shift some investigations away from the Hawks, who were originally mandated to probe such cases and report directly to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.
The new unit and structures have, however, caused confusion within the police, with many members not understanding the differentiation between what the Hawks and the new organised crime unit would be doing.
In the Eastern Cape, the provincial gang unit forms part of the organised crime division, resulting in the Hawks being sidelined in investigations involving gangsterism, drug peddling and gunrunning.
According to officials, the Hawks will only handle project-type investigations, while the new organised crime unit will take on other crimes.
Police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the mandate of the new units was to investigate all organised crime which fell outside the mandate of the Hawks.
“This was the decision of senior management of the SAPS after consultation with other relevant role-players within the organisation, resulting in the new detective structure being established,” he said.
Naidoo said the unit’s official name was Organised Crime Investigations: Detective Service.
Asked when all provinces will have such units, Naidoo said: “This is a work in progress, therefore not all provinces have fully implemented the approved structure.”
But both the police and Hawks failed to elaborate on the difference between their roles.
This comes after President Jacob Zuma announced in February last year that two new specialist units, the Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and National Bureau for Illegal Firearms Control, would be formed and mandated under the Hawks.
Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi remained tightlipped about the new units. “The DPCI is an entity created through an act of parliament. There are directives that determine what cases fall within the DPCI mandate.”
Unlike the Hawks, who report to Mbalula, the new Eastern Cape provincial unit will report to provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga and will be overseen by crime detection head Brigadier Sibidla Stanley.
Institute for Security Studies researcher and former police general Dr Johan Burger said while details on how the new units would operate were still unclear, it was a needed unit to ensure police were held accountable on a separate level from the Hawks.
“They [Hawks] report directly to the minister of police. But the police are blamed generally when crimes resulting from organised crime increase to the extent that we see annually.
“So police management decided to establish their own specialised capability, something they have operational control over, to tackle organised crime.”
Burger said the establishment of “ordinary” organised crime units was a simple one.
“In this sense, the SAPS argue that with the Hawks focusing on ‘national priority crimes’ and on serious organised crime, responsibility for all other organised crime is neglected or even completely ignored,” he said.
“In addition, and although this is not said explicitly, there does appear to be a concern that with the current capacity and leadership problems in the Hawks, the fight against organised crime cannot be left to them alone.
“Keep in mind that, operationally speaking, the national commissioner of police has very little control over the Hawks.”