Metro will ‘strongly oppose’ energy tariff hike, says Trollip

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip said the metro would strongly oppose a tariff hike proposed by energy regulator Eskom at a public hearing to be held in November.

Trollip called on elected leaders and Bay residents alike to attend the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) meeting set to take place on November 1 in Port Elizabeth.

“The entire mayoral committee will attend a Nersa meeting on November 1,” Trollip said.

The hearing comes after the utility applied for a proposed tariff hike of a whopping 19.9% next year, which Trollip said “this metro government will vehemently oppose”.

Trollip said major infrastructure and maintenance had already begun under the current coalition government. “A R25-billion maintenance backlog requires the administration’s urgent attention.”