Metro will ‘strongly oppose’ energy tariff hike, says Trollip
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip said the metro would strongly oppose a tariff hike proposed by energy regulator Eskom at a public hearing to be held in November.
Trollip called on elected leaders and Bay residents alike to attend the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) meeting set to take place on November 1 in Port Elizabeth.
“The entire mayoral committee will attend a Nersa meeting on November 1,” Trollip said.
The hearing comes after the utility applied for a proposed tariff hike of a whopping 19.9% next year, which Trollip said “this metro government will vehemently oppose”.
Trollip said major infrastructure and maintenance had already begun under the current coalition government. “A R25-billion maintenance backlog requires the administration’s urgent attention.”
Trollip said Bay residents were already digging deep in terms of rates and tariffs with the additional rates income going to “promote infrastructure-led growth and accelerate service delivery improvements”.
Trollip accused Eskom of being reckless and irresponsible with public funds and said the utility needed to get its house in order before any tariff hikes could be implemented.
“Eskom has shown itself to be irresponsible and reckless with public money, thus a tariff hike cannot precede the utility getting its house in order by ensuring financial prudence and reliable management,” he said.
A Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber spokeswoman confirmed the chamber would be present at the Nersa public hearing in November, where they would present objections to the proposed hike.
In a statement released in July as a reaction to the news of a tariff hike, chamber president Thomas Schaefer was quoted as saying the tariff hike “would be commercially devastating in the current economic climate”.