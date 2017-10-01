Loo seat stolen to sell for taxi fare

What is the going rate for a second-hand toilet seat on the streets?

It appears whatever it is, it’s enough for a taxi ride from Chapel Street in Central to Helenvale.

At least that’s the reason for stealing one, a Helenvale man has admitted, after getting the idea when he answered a call of nature.

The ongoing mystery of the “toilet seat bandit” – or at least some of it – responsible for the theft of toilet seats from the Phoenix Hotel was solved recently when one suspect who admitted guilt was flushed out.

But that hasn’t quite put a lid on it because Johnnie Kekana – who was arrested with one of the hotel’s toilet seats in his possession on July 27 – confessed to stealing only one.

This raises the possibility of other bog bandits still on the run – and possibly on a roll.

The Phoenix had suffered three toilet seat thefts in an eight-month period.

After security footage was circulated on social media, hotel patrons helped identify Kekana.

In his guilty plea last month, Kekana, 61 – previously named Madikana by police officials – said in his statement to the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court that he had needed taxi money, and thought he could sell the toilet seat to someone on the street.

“I needed to relieve myself so I decided to go into the Phoenix Hotel for this reason,” he said. “While in the restroom I realised that I did not have taxi money and still needed to get home to the northern areas, which is quite far. “After having relieved myself, I took the toilet seat that was there, as well as the toilet paper. I took these items with the intention of selling them to get money for the taxi.” Kekana admitted guilt for only one of the thefts, confessing to stealing one toilet seat and one roll of toilet paper with a total value of R260. He was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years. Attempts to contact Kekana proved unsuccessful. Several visits to his Helenvale home proved fruitless. On one occasion on Thursday, a man named Denver, who identified himself as Kekana’s son, said his father was at work and would only be home later. He did not want to comment on the incident or his father’s guilty plea. Later attempts to contact Kekana were also unsuccessful.