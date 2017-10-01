Controversial Crous could take the stand

Fraud-accused controversial businessman Theunis Crous may have to take the stand next year after an application for his discharge at the close of the state’s case, was dismissed on Friday.

Of course, the ball is now in his court and he may opt not to testify.

Crous is accused alongside his former employee at the now liquidated Ho Hup Corporation, Almero Pienaar, of defrauding the taxman out of about R5.4-million in 2010.

In November and December that year, the men allegedly claimed a refund for input tax for services not rendered.

Lawyers for Crous and Pienaar had brought an application in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act for the men’s discharge due to a weak state case.