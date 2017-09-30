Yet another fuel price hike to hit SA pumps next week

Consumers should brace themselves for yet another fuel price hike to hit pumps next week, the Automobile Association of SA (AA) warned.

Petrol is expected to rise by 30 cents a litre, diesel by 41 cents and illuminating paraffin by 37 cents from Wednesday, the AA’s Layton Beard said in a statement.

The increases come barely a month after petrol increased by 67 cents a litre and diesel by 44 cents at the beginning of September.

Beard said the price hikes were driven by stronger international oil prices and a weakening rand.

The AA was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“The first half of September saw the rand appreciate against the US dollar, but this trend has been reversed since September 12, with the weaker currency eating into its earlier gains,” the statement read.

“The current rand trend is strongly weaker, and we expect it to have an even bigger impact on fuel users in the medium term.

“Meanwhile, international fuel prices continued their run, having gradually climbed throughout September.”

Dick Vorsland, an Eastern Cape-based economist at the Alternative Information and Development Centre, said apart from higher transport costs, consumers should further brace themselves for increased food costs.

“Goods are transported to shops so this will have a ripple effect on everything,” he said.

“Manufacturers will push their prices up to cover their costs and shop owners will transfer these increases onto the consumer.”

Kambale Kavese, a senior economist at the Eastern Cape Socio Economic Consultative Council (ECSECC), said the biggest concern was how this would affect the economy.

He said 60% of gross domestic product (GDP) was driven by household consumption. If the disposable income of the household reduced, it would result in less money being spent, thereby affecting the GDP.

“When the economy declines, there will be less revenue collected by SARS. When government has less income to spend on things like health, road maintenance and education, they will have to borrow money,” he said, adding that unemployment could increase.

Beard predicted further hikes before the end of the year.

“With the US eyeing interest rate increases, and global oil markets remaining buoyant, our view is that further fuel price hikes are almost inevitable before year-end,” he said.