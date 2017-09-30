Panayiotou trial – state to reopen its case

The state has said it will bring an application to reopen its case following contradictory claims by a director of public prosecutions regarding the set up of a sting operation which led to Christopher Panayiotou’s arrest for his wife’s murder.

Yesterday, Panayiotou’s defence called who they indicated would be their second last witness, an employee at the murder accused’s internet cafe at the time.

Laurika Booi, who previously testified for the state, said yesterday that police had taken DNA samples from her after Jayde, 29, was kidnapped and killed on April 21 2015.

Booi told the Port Elizabeth High Court that police had informed her at the time that the sample was needed to compare it with blood found at Panayiotou’s Infinity Cocktail Bar in Algoa Park.

While police admit to taking DNA from most employees, they have denied allegations that Infinity was ever pinpointed as a crime scene.

Defence Advocate Terry Price SC said they had one more witness to call – Panayiotou’s mistress, Chanelle Coutts – when the matter resumed on October 16.

State advocate Marius Stander then indicated that he would apply for the state case to be reopened so he could call a deputy director of public prosecutions in Grahamstown, Advocate Malherbe Marais, and senior state advocate Zelda Swanepoel.

Stander’s decision to reopen his case was based on the evidence of another deputy director of public prosecutions, Advocate Selvan Gounden.

Gounden had testified that he had not given the go-ahead for the sting operation in which self-confessed middleman Luthando Siyoni seemingly spoke to Panayiotou about the hit on Jayde.

Stander now wants Marais and Swanepoel, who were apparently part of the discussions, to testify that Gounden was, in fact, more involved than he was now claiming to have been.