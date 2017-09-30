Stroke the Lion it’ll be fine they said! Here’s @scottbaldwin2 petting a lion like it’s a pet cat! pic.twitter.com/Y95FObGeJ5 — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 29, 2017

A Wales rugby player’s coach described him as “pretty stupid” after a lion bit the hooker’s hand in Bloemfontein.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a game park where the Ospreys team were on an excursion before Friday’s PRO14 game against the Cheetahs.

Hooker Scott Baldwin‚ 29‚ was patting the lion on its head through a fence when it bit his hand‚ leaving the player in hospital while his team was getting beaten 44-25.

Baldwin‚ who has made 34 appearances for Wales since 2013‚ received no sympathy from Ospreys coach Steve Tandy‚ who told a press conference: “There was an incident with a lion‚ but in fairness it was nothing to do with the lion.

“He did bite Scott but when you put your hand in a fence where there is a lion‚ then you will get bitten.

“It was pretty stupid on Scott’s behalf and he is pretty lucky. It was a good environment and we were told how far back to stand.

“It is probably one of the silliest things I have ever been involved in. Thankfully‚ he is okay and should be playing again in a couple of weeks.”

“I don’t know what sort of wildlife show Scott has been watching where you can pat a lion on the head as if it’s a kitten.”

In a statement‚ the Ospreys said: “Ospreys Rugby can confirm that Scott Baldwin sustained a hand injury on Wednesday.

“The team doctor treated a laceration and‚ subsequently‚ he was admitted to a local hospital in Bloemfontein on Thursday evening for further treatment to prevent infection.

“He will be released on Saturday morning to travel home with the rest of the squad as planned.”