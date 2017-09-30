Collegiate teacher axed in cocaine scandal

School mum after reports of substance abuse in front of pupils

Prestigious Port Elizabeth school Collegiate Girls High has been rocked by a drugs scandal after a teacher was fired following an internal hearing into allegations of cocaine use in the presence of pupils.

Visual arts teacher Dewald van der Westhuizen was dismissed after being found guilty in a disciplinary inquiry of four internal charges which included the offering, supply and use of the illegal substance in front of two pupils.

While Collegiate has confirmed the dismissal but otherwise remained tight- lipped, police say they were informed of the incident but that no criminal investigation was ever launched as the school wanted to handle the matter internally.

The incident has since been reported to the Department of Education, which has now led to the South African Council of Educators (SACE) launching its own probe.

While the internal hearing took place last month, department officials planned to visit the school yesterday to garner further details.

Van der Westhuizen, who was the school’s visual arts subject head, had also run both the art and photography clubs since being employed by the school governing body (SGB) in January.

Official sources revealed that Van der Westhuizen was suspended on August 3 for allegedly selling cocaine to two pupils.

“The scholars came forward in July with accusations which were investigated by the school. On August 25, a hearing was held and the teacher [Van der Westhuizen] was found guilty of all charges and subsequently fired. The police were informed on August 31 of the matter,” a police official said.

It has been verified by Weekend Post that Van der Westhuizen was departmentally found guilty of:

Gross unlawful conduct with regard to the offering, supply and use of an illegal substance, namely cocaine, while in the presence of two Collegiate Girls High School pupils;

Non-execution of employment obligations;

Organising and advertising of a visual art tour without permission; and

Negligent conduct – loss of school-allocated laptop.

Collegiate SGB chairman and Port Elizabeth lawyer Cronje van Zyl said Van der Westhuizen had been found guilty of all four internal charges but declined to elaborate.

Asked about a criminal probe, Van Zyl said the police had been informed of the incident and the onus was on them to act if deemed necessary.

“What the police do with the information provided, and how they handle it, is up to them.

“During our investigation we went as far as gathering details for disciplinary action, not for criminal [action].

“For [departmental action] there was more than sufficient evidence for us to pursue the matter internally.”

Van Zyl said all protocols set out for such a case had been followed and the authorities informed.

“A communique was also sent out to parents explaining that he had left and that arrangements had been made to ensure this in no way affected the learners [during exams].”

Van der Westhuizen’s hearing, according to Van Zyl, took place during the course of one day.

Asked how the charges came about, Van Zyl said due to Van der Westhuizen having time to appeal the decision, the school would be unable to discuss the contents of the disciplinary inquiry.

“I can, however, state all four charges stem from separate incidents and circumstances [since the beginning of the year].”

Asked for Van der Westhuizen’s contact details, Van Zyl said the school did not have them.

“We have not heard from him and do not know where he is. We are, however, still waiting to see if he intends to appeal the ruling.”

Asked what police were doing, police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said they were not investigating the claims as the school had opted to handle the matter internally.

“The school contacted a police official and informed him that two scholars had reported that they were approached by a teacher who asked if they were interested in drugs,” she said.

“Based on the information provided, the school opted to do an internal hearing. The police were unable to open a case based on insufficient information.

“We have since been informed that the children who were present also testified in the hearing.

“Both the school and the parents did not want to pursue the matter criminally.”

Collegiate Girls High School principal Melita Bagshaw declined to speak to Weekend Post, with her secretary referring queries to the Department of Education.

Provincial education spokesman Loyiso Pulumani said the educational development officer mandated to oversee Collegiate, Pumla Pinda-Nyoka, had been informed about the incident, but was awaiting a full report.

Pulumani said the matter had been escalated to the “rapid response” legal section following Van der Westhuizen’s dismissal.

After this the matter will be referred to SACE should the department deem it necessary.

“He [Van der Westhuizen] will be monitored if indeed he were to apply for another post. The report is an additional measure that will facilitate our likely recommendation to SACE to withdraw his licence.”

SACE legal and ethics manager George Moroasui said they had not been informed of the incident. An investigation by SACE has since been launched on why the matter was not reported to the council.

In terms of the council’s powers, it is able to remove the teacher’s name from the council’s educator register.

Van der Westhuizen took the post at Collegiate after leaving Brandwag High School in Uitenhage – where he was also the arts teacher – at the end of last year.

Brandwag principal Steven Zietsman said he was surprised to hear about the allegations.

“He was in a temporary post awarded by the Department of Education. That contract came to an end with us last year and he did re-apply for the post but he was not successful.”

Efforts to locate and contact Van der Westhuizen were unsuccessful.