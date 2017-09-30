Choir member to sing at top of lungs to raise funds

A young – born with underdeveloped lungs – has beaten the odds to become one of Port Elizabeth’s most cherished singing talents.

Today, Liyahluma Slate will perform so he can raise the funds he needs to tour Europe with the Eastern Cape Children’s Choir (ECCC).

As a soloist, Liyahluma, 11, has had the opportunity to sing alongside South African gospel heavyweights like Andile B and Ntokozo Mbambo, as well as other well-known local artists.

When asked what message he wants to spread with his voice, Liya replied: “Don’t give up”.

This gutsy spirit – one he has had since his fight for life as a baby – has resulted in him receiving several donations, including free venue hire for his fundraiser at Grind House Coffee Bar in Newton Park this afternoon.

The ECCC is currently preparing for its 13th tour abroad to Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium next year.

Liya was born in 2006 in Mercantile Hospital and was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit as he had underdeveloped lungs.

“Doctors said he wasn’t going to make it,” said his mother, gospel singer Linokhanyo Slate.

His father, Mthunzi Slate, refused to accept the doctors’ prognosis and called for a prayer meeting.

“[My wife and I] were constantly telling God to heal him, and He did, ” Mthunzi said.

Since then, Liyahluma has overcome several life-threatening medical emergencies.

“It’s by the grace of God that he is alive,” Linokhanyo said.

Liya, as he is affectionately known, began singing at the age of three and was accepted into the Eastern Cape Junior Choir at six as one of their youngest members.

A few years later, he graduated to the Eastern Cape Children’s Choir (ECCC).

ECCC chairwoman Monica de Lange said: “He is an integral member of the ECCC … it would be unfortunate if Liya could not tour with the choir because of a lack of funding.”

However, the Slate family has faced several financial setbacks associated with their business, hence the need for fundraising for tour funds.

Tickets for the show at Grind House Coffee Bar in the Sanlam Building, Newton Park cost R100. The show starts at 3pm.

To make a contribution towards Liyahluma’s trip, or for more information, contact Linokhanyo on 083-522-8479.