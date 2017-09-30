WATCH: ‘Bay of Thrones’ spoof a hit

It may not quite be Westeros, but the Baakens River Valley has proved a worthy substitute for a mini parody of one of the most-watched-ever TV series which has been gaining huge traction on social media.

Bay of Thrones – scenes of which were shot in the valley – has already attracted more than 38000 views and 1000 shares.

Produced by Innerview Productions, the clip, which is close to six minutes long, stars several Bay personalities, such as comedian Roland Gaspar, radio personality Lauren Mungur and councillor and YouTube vlogger Renaldo Gouws, to name a few.

Writer, producer, director and editor of Bay of Thrones, Jean du Toit, said the project – which took half a day to film – was a “passion project” that was not commissioned by anyone.

“The initial idea came about when my cousin Riaan du Toit and myself were discussing the upcoming last episode of Game of Thrones. We thought it would be pretty funny to do a PE-based version featuring some obscure and PE-specific characters and their nuances,” Du Toit said.

“There are a lot of Game of Thrones parodies out there, so we knew that we wanted to do something a little bit obscure with references that would appeal specifically to PE people.”

Bay of Thrones re-imagines the first meeting between John Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in Season 7 of the series – only in this case, Johan Sneeu and Denise Theron.

Du Toit said one of the reasons he chose that scene was because fans of the show were looking forward to Snow and Targaryen meeting for the first time.

In the parody, Sneeu warns Theron about the impending invasion of “The Whitlopers”, an army of hipsters moving into the Bay and taking it over armed “with craft beer, gourmet burgers and plans of gentrification”.

Gaspar, who plays Varys, said he felt privileged to be part of the production and added that even though the idea of Bay of Thrones sounded funny on paper, nothing could have prepared them for the final product.

“[The set] really took on a life of its own and it was really great working with such talent because this shows we’ve got a lot of undiscovered gems in PE,” Gaspar said.

Mungur, who played Theron, said she had never done any acting prior to the film and added it took a lot of effort to “keep a straight face” during filming.

“If you look at the scene with the dog, the idea was that it was supposed to lick my face.

“That didn’t go according to plan but because of cinematic genius, the scene turned out great,” Mungur said.

Mungur added that being a fan of the series had made filming the project all the more exciting and that it was great showcasing the Bay.

Du Toit said his motivation for making the film was mainly fun and added, “if it regulates some legs on social media then I’m happy because I enjoy doing this kind of thing”.

“There are quite a few subtle references in the film to very specific PE people and situations. So perhaps for those watching it outside PE, the whole thing might be pretty offbeat. However, that is exactly what we had in mind when we wrote it,” Du Toit said.

Innerview Productions is working on a second short episode which should be out in a few weeks’ time.